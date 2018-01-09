Jets QB McCown weighs issues about his future

There are many factors surrounding the future of Jets quarterback Josh McCown and whether or not he will return for the 2018 season.

But one major reason for his possible retirement is whether McCown wants to stay closer to his family in Waxahachie, Texas.

McCown has a close relationship with Jon Kitna, a former NFL quarterback who is the Waxahachie High School football coach, and there is a desire for their sons to eventually play together.

But according to the Sporting News, Kitna interviewed for an undetermined position with the Bengals. In the last year, Kitna has dealt with some issues with the Waxahachie school district which included one of his assistant coaches resigning for his involvement in a player getting injured.

If Kitna remains at the school, the pull to become an assistant coach at Waxahachie for McCown is possible, or McCown may just want to sit in the stands and watch his son play football. McCown has coached at the high school level, serving as a volunteer quarterbacks coach in Waxhaw, North Carolina in 2010.

“The timing is hard,” retired NFL wide receiver Roy Williams told Newsday. “Change is coming and you know it’s going to come in this league. This day would come.”

Williams played with Kitna and McCown for the Lions and Bears, respectively.

Williams said the desire to keep playing probably fuels McCown.

In 2017, McCown set career highs in completions (267), completion percentage (67.3) and touchdowns (18). He tied a career high with 13 starts before suffering a broken left hand that ended his season.

“Josh is like any other human being,” Williams said. “When you’re winning, it’s an easy decision, you keep playing. Look at Tom Brady. If Tom Brady is losing, would Tom be playing?”

Williams said McCown’s bounceback season also is something that can help with his decision. Several Jets players have said they believe, despite the 5-11 record, this group is close to reaching the postseason.

“The Jets are up and coming, got some pieces,” said Williams, who lives in Odessa, Texas. “If he comes back, the arrow is pointing in the right direction but you get a certain age and you want to know what you’re playing for. It’s for Super Bowls. That’s the main thing.”

McCown, 38, has played in 98 career games, none in the postseason. Before the season ended, McCown said he wanted to play a full 16-game season, something that’s eluded him his entire career, and work in the West Coast offense for a second consecutive season. Those goals, something McCown believes he can reach, are possible reasons for a return.

The Jets were in playoff contention early in the season with a 3-2 record before losing nine of their last 11.

“Anytime you retire, every player goes through it, that competitive drive,” Williams said. “When I retired, I had Brett Favre syndrome. Do I go back to play? Every player deals with it. For me, I coach youth football and play softball. Josh is competitive, man, he plays football, basketball. The decision will be tough for him.”