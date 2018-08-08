FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Josh McCown continues to take the fewest reps in practice, but he could be the Jets starting quarterback in Friday’s preseason opener against the Falcons.

Todd Bowles said on ESPN-NY Radio Wednesday morning that all three quarterbacks – McCown, Teddy Bridgewater and rookie Sam Darnold – will play Friday. He wasn’t as forthcoming with the reporters after practice. But when he was asked if they would come into the game in that order, Bowles replied, “There’s a chance. Yes.”

McCown, last year’s starter, may only play one series before Bowles gives way to Bridgewater and Darnold. The Jets want to give more reps to the other two players and for different reasons.

If Darnold gains enough experience and shows he can handle himself – which is what everyone expects - the Jets could try to trade Bridgewater. A good showing for Bridgewater, who is returning from a gruesome knee injury that cost him nearly two years, could raise his value.

Darnold had another up-and-down practice Wednesday. He took 25 snaps – the combined total of Bridgewater (19) and McCown (six) - and was 7-for-17 with one touchdown and one interception.

The pick was on an underthrown ball. One of Darnold’s two interceptions Tuesday also was underthrown, but Bowles isn’t concerned.

“I don’t think he’s struggled,” Bowles said. “Everybody is trying to get better. It’s not Sam struggling. It’s part of being in camp. I’m very happy where he is.”

Looking for an edge

GM Mike Maccagnan said on ESPN-NY that the Jets are looking for an edge rusher. Maccagnan said they would evaluate their own players but the Jets may not have that player on their roster. So they could find one on the waiver wire or through a trade.

“It’s a position we’re looking at,” Maccagnan said. “That will play itself out in the preseason. There’s always the trade opportunities that pop itself up. We’re looking at any opportunity to make ourselves better but that’s a position we’re focused on.”

Quick hits

Kicker Cairo Santos has missed the last few practices with leg tightness, Bowles said. Undrafted rookie Taylor Bertolet has been doing the kicking . . . Linebacker Lorenzo Mauldin left practice early. Bowles said Mauldin was experiencing leg tightness before practice.