FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Josh McCown is having a career year.

The Jets quarterback has set career highs for completions (261), completion percentage (67.8), passing yards (2,880) and touchdowns (18).

And he will match his career high for starts in a season at 13 on Sunday when the Jets visit the Broncos.

“I’m not surprised by him,” Jets offensive coordinator John Morton said Thursday. “He’s been doing it all year. Not at all. I told you guys before, I think he’s playing at a high level. I don’t care what age [38] he is, he’s doing a great job managing this offense.”

Morton said it all started in the offseason for McCown when he quickly adapted to the Jets’ conditioning program. McCown, who has never played a full season, said this is the best he’s felt in years. For the bulk of his career, McCown’s season has ended early because of injury or ineffective play.

If things go according to plan, McCown will finish 2017 with just a few bumps and bruises.

“He’s in the best shape of his life,” Morton said. “I was with [Drew] Brees and he takes care of his body. Those guys know how to take care of their body and he does that. He was here all offseason working his butt off with everybody and lifting like he has never lifted before and I think it carries over in the season. He’s taken a couple of shots here and there, but he’s being smarter with the ball and it’s good to see that.”

McCown likes to joke he’s played in every type of offense, but Morton believes the West Coast offense, with quick passes out of three-step drops, fits the veteran.

The quick throws allow McCown to avoid pressure and get the offense moving at a faster pace.

“He’s been consistent,” Morton said. “He’s perfect for this offense and we’re going to do things that we think he’s going to have a lot of success with — all of our players. That’s what you’re supposed to do as a coach. You’re supposed to put the players in the right position, but I don’t see a decline at all. Do you?”