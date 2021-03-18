General manager Joe Douglas said the Jets would be looking for dynamic playmakers, and they’ve shown interest in one in free agency.

The Jets are having conversations with wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, according to the NFL Network. Schuster, 24, has been a focal point of the Steelers’ offense the past four seasons. He’s caught 308 passes for 3,726 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Smith-Schuster, a second-round pick in 2017, is one of the top free agents still available. The wide receiver market hasn’t really developed yet. Smith-Schuster, Kenny Golladay and Will Fuller all remain available. They were considered the three best wide receivers out there.

The Jets reached an agreement with former Titans wideout Corey Davis on a three-year deal for $37.5 million on the first day teams could negotiate with free agents. Douglas could be gauging the market on Smith-Schuster and seeing if he could get the receiver at a reasonable price.

If the Jets land Smith-Schuster, they would likely release or try to trade reliable slot receiver Jamison Crowder. He’s in the final year of a three-year deal. The Jets would open up roughly $10.4 million in cap space if they cut Crowder.

As it stands, the Jets have between $35 million and $40 million in cap room with plenty of holes to fill, including offensive line, cornerback, linebacker and running back. In addition to Davis, the Jets came to terms with defensive end Carl Lawson, linebacker Jarrad Davis and special teams ace Justin Hardee.

A wide receiver room of Smith-Schuster, Davis and Denzel Mims would be a major improvement from last year. It would give new offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur some solid weapons and whoever the Jets’ quarterback is plenty of options.

The Jets are evaluating whether to keep Sam Darnold as quarterback or draft one with the No. 2 pick. Darnold and Smith-Schuster played together at USC.

Smith-Schuster caught 97 passes for 831 yards and nine touchdowns last season with Pittsburgh. His best season was in 2018 when he had 111 catches for 1,426 yards and seven touchdowns while playing opposite of Antonio Brown.

The Steelers reportedly are still engaged with Smith-Schuster, but they would have to make some moves to clear money to re-sign him.

Smith-Schuster is very active on social media, including TikTok, and has upset opponents by dancing on their logos pregame. It’s unclear if that has affected the market for this young playmaker.

If things don’t come together for the Jets and Smith-Schuster, they could pursue Fuller, if the price is right.