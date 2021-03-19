Strike JuJu Smith-Schuster off the list of Jets targets.

The young playmaking receiver announced on Twiiter on Friday that he is returning to the Steelers. Smith-Schuster reportedly is signing a one-year, $8 million contract with Pittsburgh, which is far less than most expected he would get and less than what he was offered from other teams.

The 24-year-old Smith-Schuster was one of the top free-agent receivers on the market. The Ravens, Kansas City, and Philadelphia reportedly all offered him more than Pittsburgh. Baltimore’s deal was said to be worth up to $13 million for one year and Kansas City’s offer maxed out at $11 million for one year. But Smith-Schuster chose to stay with the Steelers, who drafted him four years ago out of USC.

The Jets had spoken with Smith-Schuster’s representatives this week, according to the NFL Network. But that could have been general manager Joe Douglas just checking to see what Smith-Schuster was looking for and what the market for him was.

There neverwere any indications that the Jets had made an offer or were readying to make one for Smith-Schuster. It’s unlikely that Smith-Schuster would have accepted it based on what he turned down from far better teams.

Douglas already has reached deals with two wide receivers in this first week of free agency and handed out the richest contract for that position this offseason.

The Jets signed former Titan Corey Davis to a three-year, $37.5 million contract, with $27 million guaranteed. They also came to terms with ex-Jaguars receiver Keelan Cole on a one-year, $5.5 million deal.

Overall, Douglas has added seven players in free agency and still has more work to do.

The Jets signed defensive end Carl Lawson, linebacker Jarrad Davis and defensive back/special teams ace Justin Hardee. They’ve also reached deals with guard/center Dan Feeney and safety Lamarcus Aldridge.

After those moves, the Jets are less than $30 million under the cap, and still need to address cornerback, offensive line, linebacker and running back. The Jets could also target some of those positions in the draft.