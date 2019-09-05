FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Talk about a kick in the grass.

The Jets were hoping to take new kicker Kaare Vedvik to MetLife Stadium Friday for him to get used to the turf and swirling winds. But they’re not able to use the field, special teams coordinator Brant Boyer said. The turf has been replaced by grass for Friday’s soccer match between the U.S. Men’s National Team and Mexico.

Boyer said they would try to get some extra kicks in warmups before Sunday’s game against the Bills. The Jets claimed Vedvik off of waivers from the Vikings five days ago.

“We’ll have to adjust on the fly,” Boyer said. “We’ll have plenty of kicks in the warm-up sessions. It’s supposed to be decent weather. I think we’ll be OK.”

But Boyer said he would feel better about his new kicker, who also has never kicked in an NFL game, if Vedvik got some work inside MetLife before Sunday.

“You get to test the winds a little bit and things like that because it swirls a little bit in some areas,” Boyer said. “I think it’s always good to get in there if you can.”

Vedvik has been on the Jets and Boyer’s radar for some time.

The Jets considered acquiring him from Baltimore when he was available in August, but they weren’t willing to part with a fifth-round pick as Minnesota did. The Vikings waived Vedvik after he missed 3 of 4 field goals in the preseason. But Boyer isn’t concerned.

“He has as talented a leg as anybody in this league,” he said. “He’s got a smooth swing. The guy has a lot of potential to be a really good kicker. He’s got a really big opportunity here.

Vedvik said he’s “beyond excited” to make his NFL debut Sunday, and is confident despite his preseason struggles.

“It’s not so much mechanical,” Vedvik said. “I just went 1-for-4. I think it’s as simple as that. Anything more into it is just analyzing a problem that doesn’t necessarily exist.”

Two-minute drill

Linebacker Frank Luvu hurt his hand in practice Wednesday but he participated in full Thursday wearing a splint. Brian Winters (shoulder) also practiced in full. Robby Anderson (calf) was limited again, but Adam Gase said he would play … Linebacker Avery Williamson underwent surgery Thursday to repair a torn ACL he suffered in the Jets’ second preseason game. Williamson posted a picture of himself on his hospital bed giving a thumbs up, and tweeted, “Can’t keep a Big Dawg down !! Blessings on a successful surgery.” … Former Jet returner Andre Roberts (quad) didn’t practice for the Bills. Said Boyer, “He’ll play.”