FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — For the second time this season, the Jets’ defensive line was called out. After the Jets’ Week 2 loss to the Raiders, the line was called out by coach Todd Bowles for allowing 370 rushing yards in the first two games of the season.

Defensive coordinator Kacy Rodgers noted that the Jets’ run defense ranks 29th in the NFL and he made sure the defensive line knew about it.

“That’s not up to our standards being ranked 29th in the league,” defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson said. “We got challenged this week by coach Rodgers coming up to the D-line telling us where we’re ranked and we got to handle that [and] execute our jobs as far as stopping the run.”

The Jets’ run defense held the Dolphins to 30 yards in their Week 3 win, but in last week’s victory over the Jaguars, things moved backward. Jacksonville rushed for 175 yards, averaging 4.5 yards per carry.

“We’re going to accept the challenge and do our jobs,” Wilkerson said.

Ealy returns to practice

Jets defensive end Kony Ealy returned to the team Wednesday after attending the funeral of his sister, Latoya Brown, in St. Louis the day before.

Ealy missed two days of practices last week after his sister passed away. He returned Friday. After one day of practice, Ealy intercepted a pass and knocked down four in the win over the Jags. For his efforts, and in combination of dealing with the loss of his sister, he was given the game ball.

“Excited to get the game ball . . . ,” Ealy said. “That means I worked my butt off, even in the short time that I had. All I was thinking about besides my family is when I get inside these lines I’m going to think about my family in here and that’s football. That’s how I take care of my actual football outside of football.”

Jet streams

Lawrence Thomas is now officially a fullback after starting the season at defensive end. He also switched to No. 44 . . . The Jets announced they’ve signed DL Ed Stinson and LB Obum Gwacham to the active roster. LB Dylan Donahue was placed on IR with an elbow injury, suffered in Sunday’s win. LB Freddie Bishop was signed to the practice squad . . . Ealy (shoulder), RB Matt Forte (knee, turf toe), OLB Josh Martin (ankle), CB Darryl Roberts (hamstring) didn’t practice. TE Jordan Leggett (knee), RT Brandon Shell (shoulder), DE Muhammad Wilkerson (shoulder) and RG Brian Winters (abdomen) didn’t practice . . . Browns DE Myles Garrett (ankle), the No. 1 overall pick, was limited in practice on Wednesday but according to the Cleveland Plain Dealer he tweeted “Regrese” which means “I am back” in Spanish. Garrett hasn’t played this season.