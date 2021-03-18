The Jets came to terms with another free-agent wide receiver, but not one that spends his time dancing on logos or posting on TikTok.

Former Jaguars receiver Keelan Cole is signing a one-year, $5.5 million deal with the Jets, a league source said. He’s the second receiver the Jets have struck a deal with this week. Corey Davis officially signed his three-year, $27.5 million contract on Thursday.

The Jets also were linked to JuJu Smith-Schuster on Thursday, as the NFL Network reported they were having conversations with the playmaking wide receiver.

Smith-Schuster is one of the top free agents still available. The wide receiver market has been slow in developing. Jets general manager Joe Douglas could be gauging whether he could get Smith-Schuster at a reasonable price.

A second-round pick in 2017, Smith-Schuster caught 97 passes for 831 yards and nine touchdowns for Pittsburgh last year. The Steelers reportedly are still talking with Smith-Schuster, but they probably would have to make some moves to clear money to re-sign him.

Smith-Schuster is very active on social media and has upset opponents by dancing on their logos pregame. It’s unclear if that has affected his market.

As it stands, the Jets have about $30 million in cap room with other positions that need addressing, including offensive line, cornerback, linebacker and running back.

The Jets reached an agreement on a one-year deal for $3.5 million with former Chargers guard/center Dan Feeney on Thursday, league sources said. He started 57 of the 63 games he played for the Chargers and gives the Jets much-needed depth. They could look for more upgrades on the interior of the offensive line.

Cole, 27, hasn’t put up the kind of numbers as Smith-Schuster. But he’s been productive in his four seasons in Jacksonville, lining up in the slot and the outside. Cole has caught 159 passes for 2,242 yards and 12 touchdowns. Last season, he had 55 catches for 642 yards and five scores.

As of now, the receiver room features Davis, Jamison Crowder, Denzel Mims and Cole. If the Jets get Smith-Schuster, it probably would lead to the Jets releasing or trading Crowder. He’s in the final year of a three-year deal. The Jets would open up roughly $10.4 million in cap space if they cut Crowder.

Either way, new offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur has some weapons to work with and whoever the Jets’ quarterback is will have options.

The Jets are evaluating whether to keep Sam Darnold as quarterback or draft one with the No. 2 pick. Darnold and Smith-Schuster played together at USC.

Two former Jets reached deals with other teams on Thursday. Receiver Breshad Perriman is signing with Dertoit and linebacker Tarell Basham is joining the Cowboys.