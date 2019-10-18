FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Kelechi Osemele said Friday that he needs shoulder surgery. The Jets don’t agree. The two sides are at an impasse, but that could change very quickly.

The Jets have not authorized Osemele to have surgery, according to a source familiar with the situation. The source said team doctors examined Osemele and discovered he has a pre-existing condition in his shoulder and that he can continue to play through it.

Osemele, 30, sought a second opinion, which confirmed what the Jets’ doctors found, the source said. Both doctors said Osemele is clear to play and there is no obligation to have surgery at this time, according to the source. If it’s a major issue, Osemele can have surgery after the season.

But now, Osemele will have to return to practice Saturday or he will be subject to fines or suspension by the Jets for conduct detrimental to the team, the source said. Jets officials planned to have that conversation with Osemele on Friday.

On Friday afternoon, Osemele said he tore his labrum during training camp, and he's been in “pain every day.” He said both doctors recommended surgery and he’s waiting for the Jets “to release the worker’s compensation form." But Osemele said there’s been “butting heads” as the Jets haven’t been communicating with him or his agent.

“I’m just trying to get this done and get this behind me,” Osemele said. “I’ve done everything I can. I’ve been at work every day, been up at 5 in the morning, doing the rehab and the treatments and stuff like that. I’m doing everything I can.

“I’m working with my agent. We’re communicating with the team. There’s just not communication with the team with my doctor and my agents. It’s just been butting heads for whatever reason. Hopefully, it gets resolved soon.”

The Jets are responsible for paying for surgery if they deem it’s necessary, the source said. In this case, if Osemele elects to have surgery, the team will not cover the expenses.

“The team doctors told me that I need surgery,” Osemele said. “My second opinion told me that I need surgery. I think they want me to play through the injury.”

“It always falls on the player's health,” Osemele added. “If the player’s injured and requires surgery, ultimately it’s not the team’s decision whether or not he can have surgery. It’s the doctor’s opinion. Since we’ve had two doctors say that I need surgery, ultimately it’s out of their hands.”

The eighth-year guard has been dealing with a number of things since the Jets acquired him from the Raiders in the spring. Osemele suffered a pec injury in the preseason and he’s had an ongoing knee issue. But an illness and then the shoulder issue popped up in Week 5.

The timing of the shoulder was curious since it was when Adam Gase planned to make changes to the offensive line coming out of the Jets’ bye week.

Osemele hadn’t performed well and was going to be replaced by Alex Lewis. That week, Osemele showed up on the injury report with a shoulder injury. He said it’s affecting his “strength, stability, I can’t lock my arm out, I can't stop a guy from bull rushing.”

The coaches have been impressed with Lewis. So even if Osemele was fully healthy, he might not play unless the Jets need a body. They might Monday against New England, which is one of the reasons they want Osemele practicing Saturday.

Left tackle Kelvin Beachum isn’t expected to play Monday because of an ankle injury. Center Ryan Kalil hurt his shoulder in practice Thursday and was limited in practice Friday. If Kalil can’t play, Jonotthan Harrison would start at center. Brandon Shell would replace Beachum, and that would leave only Tom Compton as the backup for all five offensive line spots.

The Jets acquired Osemele and a sixth-round pick from the Raiders for a fifth-round pick, hoping the former All-Pro would help bolster a line that had some holes. That didn’t happen, and either way, his time as a Jet will be limited. Osemele is signed through next year, but his $11.4-million salary is not guaranteed.