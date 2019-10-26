The Jets have released left guard Kelechi Osemele, the team announced on Saturday afternoon.

Osemele and the Jets have been at odds over the 30-year-old's shoulder injury. The team doctors believe Osemele has a preexisting condition that he can play through and he doesn’t need surgery at this time. Osemele, however, said earlier this week that he had a third opinion on his shoulder and surgery was recommended.

The dispute escalated on Friday when a source familiar with the situation said Osemele wasn’t at the team's training complex and the Jets considered it an unexcused absence. Osemele said Wednesday that he planned to have shoulder surgery Friday to address a torn labrum and large cyst in his shoulder. The source said the team had been informed that was his intention.

Osemele’s agent, Andrew Kessler, confirmed that his client was having surgery on Friday. The Jets did not authorize the surgery.

Osemele played the first three games of the season. The Jets began fining him last week for failure to practice.

The NFLPA filed a grievance for him against the Jets for failing to authorize the operation.

The Jets acquired Osemele in March from Oakland. He was making $10.2 million this season. He was scheduled to earn $11.7 million in 2020, but the money wasn’t guaranteed.

The Jets activated linebacker James Burgess from the practice squad and signed linebacker Ukeme Eligwe in corresponding moves on Saturday.