Protecting Sam Darnold was going to be a priority for the Jets, and their first big move of the offseason should do just that.

The Jets reached an agreement in principle to acquire two-time Pro Bowl guard Kelechi Osemele from the Raiders, a league source confirmed. The deal can’t be official until the new league year begins Wednesday, but this trade fills a major need for the Jets, who reportedly are giving up a fifth-round draft pick and will receive a sixth-round pick from the Raiders.

The Jets had a hole at left guard to replace free agent James Carpenter. They were expected to make a run at Rams guard Rodger Saffold, who is said to be high on numerous teams' wish lists. But they’re set to land Osemele, whom they pursued when he was a free agent in 2016.

Osemele, who will be 30 when the season starts, doesn’t come cheaply, though.

He is scheduled to make $21.9 million over the next two seasons. His $10.2 million salary in 2019 will cut into the nearly $100 million the Jets have for free agency, but this was a significant move for a team that needs help on the offensive line.

The Jets are expected to re-sign free agent Jonotthan Harrison, who played guard and center last season. They are finalizing a deal with Harrison, so it’s clear the Jets view protecting Darnold of utmost importance.