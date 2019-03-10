TODAY'S PAPER
43° Good Evening
SEARCH
43° Good Evening
SportsFootballJets

Kelechi Osemele acquired by Jets to bolster offensive line, source confirms

The Jets reached an agreement in principle to acquire two-time Pro Bowl guard Kelechi Osemele from the Raiders, a league source confirmed. 

Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Kelechi Osemele (70) greets

Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Kelechi Osemele (70) greets fans before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Oakland, Calif., Monday, Dec. 24, 2018. Photo Credit: AP/John Hefti

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com @Al_Iannazzone
Print

Protecting Sam Darnold was going to be a priority for the Jets, and their first big move of the offseason should do just that.

The Jets reached an agreement in principle to acquire two-time Pro Bowl guard Kelechi Osemele from the Raiders, a league source confirmed. The deal can’t be official until the new league year begins Wednesday, but this trade fills a major need for the Jets, who reportedly are giving up a fifth-round draft pick and will receive a sixth-round pick from the Raiders.

The Jets had a hole at left guard to replace free agent James Carpenter. They were expected to make a run at Rams guard Rodger Saffold, who is said to be high on numerous teams' wish lists. But they’re set to land Osemele, whom they pursued when he was a free agent in 2016.

Osemele, who will be 30 when the season starts, doesn’t come cheaply, though.

He is scheduled to make $21.9 million over the next two seasons. His $10.2 million salary in 2019 will cut into the nearly $100 million the Jets have for free agency, but this was a significant move for a team that needs help on the offensive line.

The Jets are expected to re-sign free agent Jonotthan Harrison, who played guard and center last season. They are finalizing a deal with Harrison, so it’s clear the Jets view protecting Darnold of utmost importance.

Newsday

Al Iannazzone has been covering the Knicks and the NBA for Newsday since January 2012 after following the NBA for 11 years for The Record (N.J.). Al appeared regularly on the YES Network's Nets pregame show in 2005-11.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

New York City FC goalkeeper Sean Johnson #1 NYCFC, DC United play to scoreless draw
Mets pitcher Tom Seaver in a 1973 photo. Source: Seaver statue among possible tributes by Mets
Hofstra's Jacquil Taylor dunks against James Madison at Hofstra shows its mettle in CAA quarterfinal win
Mets outfielder Michael Conforto looks on during a Callaway: Conforto will play RF exclusively this year
Harry Howell waves to the crowd during a Rangers' Harry Howell, Hall of Fame defenseman, dies
Rangers defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk against the Winnipeg Jets Shattenkirk takes last 14 games of season seriously