FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The dispute between Kelechi Osemele and the Jets continues to escalate.

A source familiar with the situation said the 30-year-old left guard wasn’t at their training complex Friday and that the team considered it an unexcused absence. But Osemele said Wednesday that he planned to have shoulder surgery Friday on his own to address a torn labrum and large cyst. The source said the team had been informed that was his intention.

Osemele’s agent, Andrew Kessler, confirmed it: “He is having the surgery today as planned.”

The Jets still listed Osemele as doubtful instead of out for Sunday’s Jacksonville game.

"Right now I’m just not going to comment on it," Jets head coach Adam Gase said. "Once we get through this game, we’ll deal with that ... I’m worried about Jacksonville."

Osemele played the first three games. The Jets feel the two-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro (2016) has a pre-existing injury that he can play through. They began fining him last week for failure to practice. But Osemele saw a doctor in Boston on Tuesday and arthroscopic surgery was recommended.

The NFLPA filed a grievance for him against the Jets for failing to authorize the operation. They acquired Osemele in March from Oakland. He’s making $10.2 million this season. He’s scheduled to earn $11.7 million in 2020, but the money isn’t guaranteed.

With Al Iannazzone