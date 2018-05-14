TODAY'S PAPER
Free-agent safety Kenny Vaccaro to visit Jets, source says

Saints strong safety Kenny Vaccaro warms up

Saints strong safety Kenny Vaccaro warms up during training camp in Metairie, La., on July 27, 2017. Photo Credit: AP / Jonathan Bachman

The Jets plan to visit with free-agent safety Kenny Vaccaro this week, according to a source.

Vaccaro played with the Saints for the last five seasons before he became a free agent after the 2017 season. Vaccaro will meet the Colts first before visiting the Jets. He visited the Dolphins last week.

Vaccaro, 27, played 12 games last season before he was placed on injured reserve due to adductor muscle and wrist injuries. Vaccaro, according to NFL Network, underwent surgery on the groin and wrist this offseason.

Vaccaro, a 2013 first-round pick, has 383 tackles, 30 pass breakups, eight interceptions and 7 1⁄2 sacks in his career.

The Jets already have two young safeties, Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye, as starters, but coach Todd Bowles has utilized three safeties in his defensive scheme.

