Jets wide receiver Jeremy Kerley has been suspended without pay for the next four games for violating the NFL policy on performance enhancing substances, the league announced Monday.

Kerley’s suspension begins immediately. He will be eligible to return to the Jets’ active roster Dec 11.

“I was shocked by a positive test for Turinabol, as I have never knowingly taken any banned substances,” Kerley said in a statement released through his agent. “I am 5’9” tall and 180 pounds, and I have never used steroids in my life. I’m a good athlete but anyone can look at my body composition and tell that I’m not a steroid user.”

Jets coach Todd Bowles said the team has known for some time Kerley was facing a suspension. In terms of replacing Kerley, Bowles said the team had to work out some “gymnastics” at the wide receiver position.

The Jets do have a pair of rookie receivers in ArDarius Stewart and Chad Hansen who could get more playing time.

“I’m comfortable with those guys,” Bowles said in a Monday afternoon conference call. “It all depends on the game plan and what we’re going to do but they will definitely get more time.”

Bowles also hinted the team could move someone from the practice squad or sign a street free agent. The Jets have three receivers on the practice squad, Damore’ea Stringfellow, JoJo Natson and Jalin Marshall.