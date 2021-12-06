TODAY'S PAPER
Jets to sign K Eddy Pineiro

Chicago Bears' Eddy Pineiro warms up before a

Chicago Bears' Eddy Pineiro warms up before a game against the Green Bay Packers in 2019 in Chicago. Credit: AP/Charles Rex Arbogast

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
The Jets hope they have solved their kicker problem.

They are signing former Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro, according to his agent Drew Rosenhaus. Pineiro will be the Jets' third kicker in three weeks.

Matt Ammendola was the Jets’ kicker for most of the season. But they released him on Saturday. Ammendola missed three field goals in his last two games. He was replaced by rookie Alex Kessman, who the Jets signed from the practice squad. But Kessman missed his only two extra-point attempts in Sunday’s 33-18 loss to the Eagles.

The Jets had Pineiro, 26, in for a tryout last week while Ammendola and Kessman went through a kicker competition.

Pineiro has only kicked for one season in the NFL. He was with the Bears in 2019 and hit 23 of 28 field goals, including both from 50-yards plus. Pineiro was just 3-for-7 on field goals from 40-49 yards out.

After spending the entire 2020 season on injured reserve, Pineiro was with the Colts in training camp and on the Washington Football team practice squad this season.

