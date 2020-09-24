TODAY'S PAPER
69° Good Evening
SEARCH
69° Good Evening
SportsFootballJets

Rookie running back La'Mical Perine will be more involved for Jets this Sunday

La'Mical Perine #22 of the Jets runs the

La'Mical Perine #22 of the Jets runs the ball against the San Francisco 49ers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
Print

It could be Perine time for the Jets.

Rookie running back La’Mical Perine should be more involved in the game plan on Sunday against the Colts. Adam Gase relied heavily on 37-year-old Frank Gore last week against San Francisco, probably too much, with Le’Veon Bell (hamstring) on IR. The Jets could use some fresh, young legs to give Gore a rest and keep him strong.

"We’re hoping to really spread the workload out a little more to where we can make sure we do a good job of getting Frank though the entire game instead of really burning him out in the first half," Gase said. "I feel good about the rotation we’re talking about going through."

Gase said the plan was not to overuse Gore last Sunday, but Perine —who practiced fully on Thursday for the first time since injuring his ankle Aug. 30 — was just coming back from an ankle injury and Kalen Ballage had been slowed by a hamstring issue. It became all Gore all the time.

He ran the ball 21 times for 63 yards, including15 carries in the first half. Josh Adams carried the ball once before halftime.

Gore wore down at times. He motioned to the sideline that he needed a break during one series. Then later, Gore carried the ball six times in 10 plays on a drive that stalled at the 49ers’ 20-yard line. Gore was stuffed on third-and-1. Gase decided to give Gore a rest and put in Adams, who was stopped on 4th-and-1.

"We were thinking going two series with Frank and then get those other guys involved in that third series," Gase said. "Frank made a good suggestion. He said let me go one more. We had a pretty good drive going. We didn’t get it done there at the end."

Perine impressed during training camp before injuring his ankle during a late-August scrimmage at MetLife Stadium. The fourth-round pick out of Florida had some explosive runs, which is something the Jets could use. It did come against the Jets’ defense though. Perine rushed three times for 17 yards last week.

"I feel like we got a good thought process heading into this game," Gase said. "If we can keep everybody available for the whole game that’s really what we want."

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com

New York Sports

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones throws before an NFL NFL Week 3 picks: Giants beat 49ers, Baltimore tops KC
Mets' Michael Conforto reacts after striking out to Conforto's season ended by hamstring injury
Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka watches the game Has Tanaka made his last regular-season start for Yankees?
Kyle Higashioka #66 of the Yankees rounds the Yankees' Higashioka back in lineup again Thursday
Jets head coach Adam Gase, right, talks to Adam Gase: 'Whoever's got a pulse right now' will play
Giants cornerback James Bradberry (24) defends Chicago Bears Giants' Bradberry very quietly is one of league's top cornerbacks
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search