La’Mical Perine won’t be the Jets’ featured back in Sunday’s finale after all.

The rookie running back tested positive for COVID-19, Adam Gase said. Perine is the first Jet to test positive and will be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Jets are doing contact tracing to see if other players will have to go on the list.

"I’m not sure if or how many guys it’s going to affect," Gase said Wednesday morning. "We have a lot to go through right now."

Perine was expected to be the Jets’ featured back Sunday against the Patriots. Frank Gore will not play due to a lung contusion. Now, the Jets will rely on Ty Johnson and Josh Adams to play running back.

Gase said he’s not concerned about either of them being put on the COVID list since no one has really been in the building the past two days due to the protocols.

"I don’t think those two guys will be affected by this," Gase said. "The only guys who have been in the building are any guys that have really been injured, or doing any kind of rehab, stuff like that."

Perine just came off of injured reserve last week after missing the prior four games with a high-ankle sprain. He carried the ball 64 times for 232 yards and a touchdown in 10 games this season.