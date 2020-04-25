The Jets may have found Le’Veon Bell’s backup and perhaps his eventual replacement.

They took Florida running back La’Mical Perine with the 120th overall selection, which was one of the two fourth-round picks general manager Joe Douglas acquired from New England on Friday for No. 101.

Perine is a tough, dual-threat back, who became more involved in the Gators’ passing game as a senior. He caught 40 passes for 262 yards and five touchdowns to go along with 676 rushing yards and six scores on the ground.

“I felt me being more versatile would help me out in this draft process,” Perine said. “Teams just don’t want no big bruiser. They want guys who can catch out the backfield and just be an asset on third down and be a weapon and able to contribute.”

Bell's contract is not guaranteed after this season. The Jets could groom Perine to succeed Bell.

“I’m just a guy who’s a hard-nosed runner, able to line up out wide and catch the ball and be a valuable running back in the passing game,” Perine said. “I feel like that’s one thing that separates me. I ran in between the tackles very well and I’m just an all-around asset on the field, just a weapon.”

The Jets also added FIU quarterback James Morgan (No. 125) and Carolina offensive lineman Cameron Clark (No. 129) in the fourth round, Virginia cornerback Bryce Hall (No. 158) in the fifth and in the sixth they took Texas A&M strong-legged punter Braden Mann, which could signal that Lachlan Edwards is in trouble.

Trader Joe

In Joe Douglas’ first draft as a GM, he made three trades — none of them included Jamal Adams. Douglas said the plan remains to re-sign Adams, who plans to skip the start of the voluntary offseason program Monday.

“At some point, we’re going to get with him and his representatives,” Douglas said.

After making two deals Friday, Douglas sent the Jets’ sixth-round pick (No. 211) to the Colts for cornerback Quincy Wilson. A second-round pick in 2017, Wilson played 29 games with the Colts, including 10 starts, and had two interceptions.

Hall of a pick

Hall could turn out to be a good value pick, if he’s healthy. He’s returning from a gruesome ankle injury that required surgery. But he was a second-team All-American as a junior breaking up 22 passes.

“Where I landed, it motivates me to work 10 times harder,” Hall said. “I believe in myself and what I can be one day.”

Douglas said the Jets believe Hall will be ready for camp.

Need for speed

The Jets took speedy receiver Denzel Mims in the second round and versatile safety Ashtyn Davis, a former All-American in track at Cal, in the third. Adding fast guys was definitely by design.

“There’s no doubt we’re looking for explosive guys and explosive playmakers,” Douglas said.

High on Morgan

It was somewhat surprising the Jets took a developmental quarterback in the fourth round, but they clearly wanted him. Morgan said the Jets were the only official interview he had at the NFL Combine.

Douglas feels Morgan can “shine” in Adam Gase’s offense. He also said it’s important to have as much depth at that position after what happened last season with Sam Darnold getting mono and his backup Trevor Siemian breaking his foot the very next game.

“This is a young man that’s extremely intelligent and has the physical tools you’re looking for,” Douglas said. “Quarterback is the most important position in all professional sports. You can never have enough. Here’s an opportunity we felt to get a young quarterback that can develop with and behind Sam. You need to have depth at that position, especially as we found out last year.”