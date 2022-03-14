Jets general manager Joe Douglas continues to build the offensive line, and he brought back a valuable member of last year’s team on Monday.

The first deal the Jets reached during the free-agent negotiation period was with Pro Bowl guard Laken Tomlinson, a league source confirmed. Tomlinson will leave the 49ers after agreeing to a three-year deal worth up to $41.2 million with $27 million guaranteed on Monday afternoon.

The Jets also are re-signing wide receiver/kick returner Braxton Berrios on a two-year, $12 million deal. Berrios was one of Zach Wilson’s most trusted receivers last season and led the NFL in kick return yardage.

"WE’RE BAAAACK," Berrios tweeted.

The Jets were looking to improve the interior offensive line and provide Wilson with more protection. They did both by acquiring Tomlinson.

He allowed only two sacks last season with the 49ers and has been a strong run blocker in San Francisco, where he spent the past five years. That made Tomlinson, 30, a great fit. Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur was with the 49ers for four of the seasons and is running essentially the same system.

Deals with other teams’ free agents can’t become official or be announced until the start of the new league year on Wednesday.

Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Tomlinson, a first-round pick of the Lions in 2015, has played left guard his whole career, but the plan is to slide him over to right guard. The Jets drafted left guard Alijah Vera-Tucker last year. He had a strong rookie campaign and the Jets envision Vera-Tucker having a long career at left guard.

As of now, the Jets' starting offensive line will be tackles George Fant and Mekhi Becton, center Connor McGovern and Vera-Tucker and Tomlinson at guards.

The extremely durable Tomlinson hasn’t missed a game the past four seasons and has played every offensive snap the past three. His presence could mean the Jets will move on from Long Beach product Greg Van Roten.

The former Chaminade star lost his starting job in the middle of last season to Laurent Duvernay-Tardif. The Jets could opt to keep Van Roten for depth but cutting him would clear $3.5 million in cap space.