Jets re-sign safeties LaMarcus Joyner and Will Parks

The Jets are bringing back safeties LaMarcus Joyner and Will Parks.

Joyner’s agent, Sunny Shah, announced on Twitter that Joyner will return on a one-year deal.

The Jets signed Joyner last year, believing that the veteran safety was a good fit for their scheme and could lead the young secondary. Joyner, who has also played for the Rams and Raiders, started Week 1 alongside Marcus Maye but tore his triceps early in the game and played only nine snaps last season.

It made sense for the Jets to give the 31-year-old Joyner another shot, especially at a position of need. Maye will become a free agent next week, and it’s unlikely that he will remain a Jet.

The Jets also need depth at safety, and Parks provides that. Heading into the offseason, the safeties under contract were Ashtyn Davis, Jason Pinnock (who they are converting from cornerback to safety), Kai Nacua and Jovante Moffatt (reserve/futures deal).

The Jets announced that Parks had re-signed on Thursday. Decimated by injuries at safety, the Jets claimed Parks on Dec. 21. He started two of the Jets’ final three games, and had nine tackles, including one for loss.

Starting Monday, teams can start negotiating with free agents. Safety is one of the positions general manager Joe Douglas is expected to address.

Douglas has been busy working on retaining some of the Jets’ free agents. He has now struck a deal with three Jets from last season. The Jets also are re-signing offensive lineman Conor McDermott, who caught a touchdown pass in Week 15 against Jacksonville.