Jets activate Le'Veon Bell from IR to face Cardinals

Le'Veon Bell of the Jets on Aug. 23, in Florham Park, N.J. Credit: Getty Images/Mike Stobe

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
Le’Veon Bell is back.

Bell was activated from IR on Saturday, as expected. He will play when the Jets go for their first win of the season on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Jets hope Bell can do something to spark their offense and the team overall. They’re 0-4 and will be without Sam Darnold because of a sprained shoulder. Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco will start in Darnold’s place.

Bell returned to practice this week after missing three games with a hamstring injury. He got hurt in the Jets’ Week 1 loss at Buffalo when he went out for a pass. Bell was held by Bills linebacker AJ Klein and fell awkwardly.

The three-time Pro Bowl back is ready to resume a season that he felt would be a bounce-back campaign. But it didn’t start off impressively. Bell carried the ball six times for 14 yards and caught two passes for 32 yards before hurting his hamstring.

Bell apparently maintained his body weight despite not being able to run much while he was out. Adam Gase said Bell looked good in practice and that he "feels better now" than he did in the Jets’ first game.

"I think he can be pretty effective," Gase said this week. But he wouldn’t say how Bell would be used.

Bell always wants to be involved and get a high number of touches. But hamstring injuries usually are tricky and nagging.

The Jets don’t want Bell to re-aggravate his hamstring and miss even more time. Rookie receiver Denzel Mims hasn't played a game yet due to injuries in both hamstrings.

Bell was expected to be a big part of the Jets’ offense this year, running the ball and as a pass-catcher. His versatility is something the Jets’ offense has sorely missed.

They had one offensive touchdown in each of the games Bell missed. None of them were scored by a running back.

The Jets are expected to be without receiver Breshad Perriman (ankle) for a third-straight game, and rookie left tackle Mekhi Becton (shoulder) for the first time.

They signed offensive lineman Jimmy Murray to the active roster and elevated quarterback Mike White and defensive back Lamar Jackson from the practice squad for Sunday’s game. The Jets also released linebacker Alec Ogletree and wide receiver Josh Malone.

