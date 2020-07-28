Le’Veon Bell and Adam Gase are going into the 2020 season on the same page.

Both believe Bell’s second season as a Jet will be much better than his first. Bell has said on social media that this will be the best season of his career. Gase wants to help the three-time Pro Bowl running back achieve that.

“I know this — he’s not a guy that I would ever doubt, just seeing what he’s done throughout his career,” Gase said. “I think we have a lot to build on.”

Bell, who signed a four-year, $52.5-million deal with the Jets last year, had 1,250 yards from scrimmage last year. It was the lowest of his career when he’s played at least 12 games. Bell was frustrated last year with the losing and not being as involved as many expected. But he and Gase have said they have no issues with each other.

Gase said he’s excited to see what Bell will do in his second year in the offense, behind a revamped offensive line and with more touches.

“We spent a lot of time this offseason studying and making sure we find ways to get him the ball whether it be in the passing game or the run game,” Gase said. “It’s one of those training camps where when you got a guy like that, has done what he’s done, and he’s looking to prove to people he’s at the top of his game, I’m excited to see that.”

Faith in Christopher

Just as GM Joe Douglas did, Gase defended owner Woody Johnson because of the words and actions of his brother Christopher.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Woody Johnson reportedly made racist and sexist remarks in his role as U.S. Ambassador to England. Jets acting owner Christopher Johnson told Gase it’s not true.

“He pointed out what the Johnson family stands for,” Gase said. “Knowing Christopher and spending the amount of time that I have with him, I believe exactly what he says.”

Christopher gave out his number to the team in early June and said they could call him to talk about social and racial injustice that was gripping America. Gase said Christopher Johnson has been reaching out to players again.

“He’s trying to talk to every guy on our roster,” Gase said. “He’s been doing that over the last few weeks, I’ve been very impressed with how he’s gone about this.”

Jet streams

Gase said one player already has opted out of the season because of the COVID-19 pandemic but did not identify him. A league source confirmed it was offensive lineman Leo Koloamatangi . . . The Jets have placed rookie DBs Bryce Hall and Shyheim Carter on the COVID-19 reserve list . . . . Gase said the Jets could keep a quarterback quarantined in case of emergency. David Fales, the likely No. 3 QB behind Sam Darnold and Joe Flacco, seems to be a strong candidate. “We’ve talked about that quite a bit,” Gase said. “We do have to keep talking through these type of things and figure out what’s the best thing for us to do to make sure if something happens that we have an answer for it."