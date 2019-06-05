TODAY'S PAPER
Le'Veon Bell's girlfriends vanish from Jets RB's home with $520,000 in jewelry, police say

Jets running back Le'Veon Bell participates in drills

Jets running back Le'Veon Bell participates in drills during minicamp at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, N.J., on Tuesday. Photo Credit: Brad Penner

By The Associated Press
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Authorities say two female acquaintances vanished with more than half a million dollars in jewelry from star NFL running back Le'Veon Bell's Florida home.

Hollywood police say Bell returned from the gym May 25 and found the women gone and his jewelry missing. The police report obtained by The Associated Press refers to the two women as Bell's girlfriends.

Bell said items in his closet were in disarray and all his jewelry was missing, including two gold chains with diamonds, a black panther pendant with black and white diamonds and a Rolex. They total $520,000. Police said they are investigating.

Bell practiced with the Jets on Tuesday for the first time since signing with them in March. He signed a four-year, $52.5 million deal — including $35 million guaranteed —after sitting out last season with Pittsburgh in a contract dispute.

By The Associated Press

