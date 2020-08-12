Le’Veon Bell wished Jamal Adams the best in Seattle, but he didn’t like what he did to get traded.

After Adams requested a trade from the Jets because of a lack of contract-extension talks, he took shots at owner Woody Johnson, general manager Joe Douglas and coach Adam Gase. Bell said he and Adams spoke before all of those things were said, and he didn’t expect Adams to go that route.

“It kind of looked like he kind of forced his way out, doing all the things on social media,” Bell said Wednesday afternoon. “I was talking to him and he was telling me that he wasn’t going to try and force his way out and do things like that.”

Bell and Adams had an exchange on Twitter after the trade. In Bell’s tweet directed at Adams, he wrote “you LIED.”

Adams was partly responsible for Bell signing with the Jets in 2019 after sitting out the previous season with the Steelers over a contract dispute. Bell said the “big picture was . . . we’re going to try and turn this thing around.” The Jets play at Seattle in Week 14.

“I’m not upset with Jamal,” Bell said. “I want the best for Jamal. He’s a great player. He’s a great special player on the field. I loved playing with him. He’s a great teammate too. Sometimes you don’t like the way people handled things. There’s ways I handled things that people didn’t like.”

Bell also defended Gase after Adams said the coach was not the right leader to get the Jets to the Super Bowl and accused him of not addressing the team at halftime of games. Gase is the offensive play-caller as well as the head coach.

“I love Coach Gase,” Bell said. “Coach Gase is like a chill coach. At halftime, he’s not going to come in like, ‘Rah. Rah.’ . . . He’s got a lot of stuff on his plate. He’s the head coach and he’s calling plays. He’s got to make the adjustments. I’m not going to be upset that he’s not talking to me each and every five seconds.

“I think he’s a good leader for us. I think he can get it done.”