INDIANAPOLIS — Joe Douglas doesn’t intend to trade Le’Veon Bell and is working toward making Jamal Adams “a Jet for life.”

These are just two important parts of Douglas’ to-do and not-to-do list in his first offseason as the Jets general manager.

The futures of Adams and Bell have been a major topic for the Jets since last year’s trade deadline when Douglas admitted to entertaining offers for both players. After initially feeling betrayed, Adams has expressed his love for the Jets franchise and said he doesn’t want to play anywhere else.

The two-time Pro Bowl safety said during Super Bowl Week that his representatives and the Jets have begun discussions on a contract, and that he expects something to get done. Douglas, speaking Tuesday at the NFL Combine, sounded confident, as well.

“Jamal is an unbelievable player,” Douglas said. “We’re excited about Jamal. The plan is for Jamal to be a Jet for life. We’ve had some preliminary talks with his agent. I’m not going to get into specifics of that. But again, the plan is for Jamal to be here a long time.”

Adams’ future in green and white always seemed more solid than Bell’s even after the Jets gave him a four-year, $52.5 million deal last offseason.

Bell was brought in to be a security blanket for Sam Darnold but also an explosive playmaker like he was in Pittsburgh. That never happened and for a variety of reasons, including the play of the Jets’ offensive line and that Bell didn’t appear to have the same burst after sitting out all of 2018 in a contract dispute.

But another recurring theme for Bell being on shaky ground with the Jets was that he isn’t an Adam Gase-type of player, and the two clashed at times last year. But Douglas said he will not initiate any trade discussions involving Bell and immediately shot down a question about the versatile back switching teams.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“There hasn’t been talk as far as him going anywhere,” Douglas said. “We’re excited about Le’Veon. Le’Veon’s been a great teammate. I can’t tell you how great he’s been. I had a great conversation with him at the end of the season exit meeting. I know he’s been working hard down in Miami. I know he’s excited to get back. And we’re excited to have him.”

This doesn’t mean that Douglas won’t get calls and listen to offers for Bell. But he’s guaranteed $13.5 million this year. The Jets would likely have to eat some of the salary in order to make a trade, especially with Bell coming off a disappointing season. It would make more sense for the Jets to hold on to Bell and for Gase to figure out the best ways to use him.

Bell was a dynamic back in Pittsburgh on a team that was loaded with weapons and had a great offensive line. Douglas, a former offensive lineman, will put an emphasis on improving the O-line to help protect Darnold and create holes for Bell so he can resemble the player who was a three-time Pro Bowler with the Steelers.

Gase also spoke highly of Bell on Tuesday and said too much was made about their relationship.

“We talked a lot during the season,” Gase said. “He’s not a complainer. He does his job. He does everything he can to help us win. We’ve had a few text exchanges since the end of the season just checking in on each other. He’s been great for us. He’s done everything I’ve asked him to do. He tries to do things the right way.

“What everyone else says, I think we’re both to the point where we really don’t care. As long as our relationship is good, we’re good.”