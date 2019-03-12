Le’Veon Bell has waited a long time to be a free agent, and he doesn’t appear to be in any rush to give up that status.

The Jets are one of the teams the star running back is considering joining. It’s reportedly down to the Jets and Ravens for Bell. The Raiders also been been mentioned as a possible landing spot for the three-time Pro Bowl back.

Multiple outlets reported that the Jets have made their final offer to Bell, and that they have given him a deadline to make his decision. If Bell doesn’t agree, they want to move on to the next player on their list.

The Jets don’t want to feel as if they were used to get other teams to raise their offers for Bell. The Jets felt that way last year when Kirk Cousins didn’t immediately accept the Jets’ fully guaranteed three-year, $90 million offer. When the Vikings came up to three years and $84 million, Cousins took their deal.

The Vikings, coincidentally, reached an agreement with another almost Jet. Linebacker Anthony Barr had a change of heart and backed out of the verbal agreement he gave the Jets on Monday and will re-sign with Minnesota.

The Jets used some of the money Barr turned down to increase their offer to Bell, the soon-to-be former Steelers running back.

The start of the new league year begins at 4 p.m. Wednesday, which is when free-agent deals can be signed and trades can go through.

Bell, 27, remains the biggest free agent available, an instant game-changer and difference maker who would do so much for Adam Gase’s offense and Sam Darnold’s growth and development.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The do-it-all Bell has rushed for more than 1,200 yards three times in his five-year career and has caught at least 75 passes three times. The Jets haven’t had this type of prodigious back since Curtis Martin.

If Bell agrees to go elsewhere, the Jets still need a reliable lead back and could turn their attention to Atlanta’s Tevin Coleman or the Saints’ Mark Ingram, who also has been linked to the Ravens.

They’re both big drop-offs from Bell. But it’s not a very good or deep free-agent market for running backs.

In the first two days of the free-agent negotiation period, the Jets reached agreements with four-time Pro Bowl linebacker C.J. Mosley, wide receiver Jamison Crowder and receiver/special teams player Josh Bellamy, and will re-sign defensive end Henry Anderson and cornerback Darryl Roberts.

Maccagnan also acquired two-time Pro Bowl left guard Kelechi Osemele from the Raiders, and is trying to sign a proven center.