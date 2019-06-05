FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Le’Veon Bell had another light day on the Jets' practice field, but he’s made his presence felt.

“Hasn’t missed a beat. He still has his quick step,” linebacker C.J. Mosley said.

“He's still got some wiggle,” linebacker Avery Williamson added. “He’s definitely got some wiggle.”

Bell, who sat out of all of last season over a contract dispute with the Steelers, had nine reps total in his second day of minicamp, which was two more than Tuesday.

Adam Gase said he would ease Bell back. But Gase said Bell, who missed the first two sessions of OTAs, isn’t far behind the other players. Gase also has been impressed with his attention to detail and overall knowledge of the offense.

“I feel like he’s really sharp and he’s picking things up really quickly,” Gase said. “He does a good job of asking the right questions. He’s a quick study.

“His vision when he’s watching the run plays, the comments he was making got a couple of us go ‘Wow, that’s a really good point he’s making there.’ His experience and his ability as a runner, we heard it vocally.”

Maye on the mend

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Gase said safety Marcus Maye should be fully ready for training camp.

Maye played only six games last season due to various injuries, including a season-ending shoulder injury that required surgery. He said he’s healthy now, but the Jets are being cautious with him. Maye is only taking part in non-contact team periods.

“I’m doing everything they allow me to do,” Maye said. “I feel pretty good.”

Maye is wearing No. 20 this year after he gave Bell No. 26. Maye said they “worked out a little deal,” and he’s still waiting for Bell to settle up. “I’m not going to let it slide,” Maye said.

Help wanted

Gase acknowledged the Jets are “thin” at cornerback. Trumaine Johnson, Darryl Roberts and Brian Poole are the Jets' top cornerbacks and Derrick Jones could vie for some time. But Gase said they could use more depth at other positions.

“I think we’re thin at more than just corner,” he said. “There are some other spots where if we have some injuries it could be an issue. That’s why we have to keep finding ways to create competition.”

Gase said the Jets need to comb the waiver wire for help and see what trades pop up.