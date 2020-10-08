TODAY'S PAPER
Adam Gase optimistic that Le'Veon Bell can return for Jets against Arizona

Le'Veon Bell of the Jets makes a catch

Le'Veon Bell of the Jets makes a catch before a game against the Bills at Bills Stadium on Sept. 13 in Orchard Park, N.Y. Credit: Getty Images/Timothy T Ludwig

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Le’Veon Bell could be in the Jets’ backfield on Sunday.

Adam Gase wouldn’t say with certainty, but he sounded optimistic that Bell would return when the Jets face Arizona.

Bell has been on IR the past three weeks with a hamstring injury. He’s eligible to return. Gase said Bell "looks good" in practice and believes he can make an immediate impact.

"I think he can be pretty effective," Gase said. "He did a good job of making sure that he maintained where his weight was. It’s pretty easy when you have a hamstring issue to where you can’t do what you’re normally used to doing.

"He did a great job as far as staying right where he was at when he got hurt. He feels even better now than he did when we hit that first game."

Bell could give the NFL’s worst offense a much-needed spark.

He was injured in Week 1 at Buffalo when he went out to catch a pass. Bills linebacker AJ Klein held Bell, who fell awkwardly.

Frank Gore has been handling the bulk of the rushing duties with Bell out. Gase said he isn’t sure how the running back rotation – which also includes rookie La’Mical Perine - will look this week.

Bell had high expectations for himself this season. The three-time Pro Bowler wanted to show he was still a top running back. Gase said he has to guard against giving Bell a big workload too soon.

"That’s always in the back of your mind," Gase said. "But it’s a little different when you have a guy that’s been in the league for as long as he has and has done what he’s done. I trust him as far as giving me the right information.

"I think he feels like his body’s in a good place. I think being able to take the last few weeks to really get his body right and make sure that he’s healthy. If he had a concern he’d tell me."

Injury report

Left tackle Mekhi Becton (shoulder) and wide receiver Breshad Perriman (ankle) haven’t practiced this week, making their availability for Sunday’s game doubtful.

Jordan Jenkins (shoulder/calf), Bless Austin (calf), Ashtyn Davis (groin), Chris Hogan (ribs/knee) and John Franklin-Myers (foot) were limited. Franklin-Myers was a new addition so it likely happened in practice.

