FLORHAM PARK, N.J. —–Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown will be on the same field Sunday for the first time since they were teammates with the Steelers. But Bell doesn’t plan to make an effort to talk to Brown.

“I’m worried about the game,” Bell said. “If he comes over and talks to me, I’m not going to shy away from it. I’m not going to make my way and go talk to him. I’m worried about playing football.”

Bell, now the Jets' running back, and Brown, the Patriots' new receiver, spent five years together in Pittsburgh. Bell sat out the 2018 season over a contract dispute. He said he hasn’t spoken to Brown since they were teammates in Pittsburgh.

“I haven’t talked to him,” Bell said. “No, I haven’t.”

Bell kept his comments on Brown brief.

When he was asked what kind of impact Brown can have on the Patriots, Bell said, “AB’s a great player. So we’ll see.”

Bell also said it “won’t be weird” to see Brown in another uniform, and he wasn’t surprised that he ended up with New England after Pittsburgh traded him to the Raiders, who released him. Some have speculated that was Brown's endgame all along.

“Surprised?” Bell said. “No.”