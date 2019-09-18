TODAY'S PAPER
60° Good Evening
SEARCH
60° Good Evening
SportsFootballJets

Jets RB Le'Veon Bell doesn't have much to say about ex-teammate Antonio Brown

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) comes

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) comes off the field with running back Le'Veon Bell (26) after scoting a touchdown in an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, in Pittsburgh.  Photo Credit: AP/Keith Srakocic

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
Print

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. —–Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown will be on the same field Sunday for the first time since they were teammates with the Steelers. But Bell doesn’t plan to make an effort to talk to Brown.

“I’m worried about the game,” Bell said. “If he comes over and talks to me, I’m not going to shy away from it. I’m not going to make my way and go talk to him. I’m worried about playing football.”

Bell, now the Jets' running back, and Brown, the Patriots' new receiver, spent five years together in Pittsburgh. Bell sat out the 2018 season over a contract dispute. He said he hasn’t spoken to Brown since they were teammates in Pittsburgh.

“I haven’t talked to him,” Bell said. “No, I haven’t.”

Bell kept his comments on Brown brief.

When he was asked what kind of impact Brown can have on the Patriots, Bell said, “AB’s a great player. So we’ll see.”

Bell also said it “won’t be weird” to see Brown in another uniform, and he wasn’t surprised that he ended up with New England after Pittsburgh traded him to the Raiders, who released him. Some have speculated that was Brown's endgame all along.

“Surprised?” Bell said. “No.”

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Mets' Todd Frazier, left, congratulates Pete Alonso as Mets' four-run rally in 9th keeps wild card hopes alive
Head coach Adam Gase of the Jets looks Gase clears the air with Adams; Johnson likely to sit
Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) leaves the field Darnold eyes Week 5 return, cautious Jets add QB Fales
Giants veteran quarterback Eli Manning speaks with the Glauber: Ever the consummate pro, Eli hands off QB job
Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones speaks with the Day 1 on the job for Giants rookie QB Daniel Jones
New York Giants' Saquon Barkley celebrates his touchdown Bucs' goal vs. Jones-led Giants: Stop Saquon
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search