Le’Veon Bell is officially a Jet.

The team announced the signing of the three-time Pro Bowl running back Thursday. Bell signed a four-year deal for $52.5 million with a maximum value of $61 million. The former Steeler will get $35 million guaranteed.

This was a huge move for the Jets as they try to end an eight-year playoff hiatus and build a team that can be a perennial contender. Bell gives new Jets coach Adam Gase a major weapon for his offense and should help second-year quarterback Sam Darnold immensely.

Bell, 27, was the biggest name and playmaker on the free-agent market, and has been one of the most prolific backs when he’s on the field.

Injuries, suspensions and a yearlong contract holdout have limited Bell to 62 games in six years. But few produce the way he has.

Bell ran for 5,336 yards on 1,229 carries and scored 35 touchdowns for the Steelers. He also caught 312 passes for 2,660 yards and seven more TDs. Bell has averaged 129 yards of offense per game in his career.

It’s too soon to know whether the Jets will use him as much as the Steelers did, but his versatility will give Gase so many more options.

Bell has caught 75 passes at least three times, including 85 in 2017, which ranked 10th in the NFL. He also led the NFL with 406 touches that season and was second in all-purpose yards (1,946).

In 2016, Bell finished third in total offense (1,888 yards), despite missing four games.

Bell may have to shake off some cobwebs from not playing at all in 2018 due to a contract dispute. On the other hand, Bell could be refreshed from the break after carrying such a big workload for Pittsburgh.

He refused to sign the Steelers’ franchise tag and forfeited $14.5 million by sitting out the entire season. The Steelers offered Bell a five-year, $70 million contract extension last year that reportedly included $33 million in guarantees.

It didn’t end up being the most prudent decision for Bell. But that could work in the Jets’ favor if he’s motivated to maximize his earning potential.

As fate would have it, the Jets will play the Steelers this year. The schedule hasn’t been announced yet, but Pittsburgh will be visiting MetLife Stadium in what should be one of the must-see games this season.