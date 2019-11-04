The Jets’ season actually could get worse.

Le’Veon Bell apparently hurt his knee in Sunday's loss to Miami and underwent an MRI on Monday. The results were not yet known.

Adam Gase said he had no idea that anything happened to Bell in the deflating 26-18 defeat to the Dolphins. Gase learned of it Monday when Bell wasn’t at the facility for team meetings and film sessions. He had left to undergo the MRI. Gase said he’s not sure how serious or minor it is.

“I don’t want to get too alarmed with Le'Veon without any information,” Gase said during a conference call. “It could be nothing and he just felt it didn’t feel right. It could be something else like I’m not even thinking of right now.

“It’s hard for me to go anywhere with it mentally just because I feel like it’s just so gray.”

Bell had one of his better games Sunday since signing with the Jets in the offseason.

He had 25 touches for 121 yards one week after expressing frustration with Gase about his lack of involvement in a loss in Jacksonville. Bell only had 12 touches for 35 yards that game.

Bell did not speak to reporters after the Miami game. He was not in the locker room when the media was allowed to enter.

“I’m kind of waiting on this information,” Gase said. “I haven’t seen him yet. I haven’t talked to the trainers. When I talked to them, they said they were still going through everything and trying to figure out where he’s at and what’s going on.

“I can’t say exactly where it happened because he never said anything to me during the game or said anything to me after the game. I’m not really sure the extent of this.”

Not releasing Roberts

Gase said cornerback Darryl Roberts would not be cut after he directed a profanity-laced Instagram post at Jets fans following Sunday’s game.

The Browns released safety Jermaine Whitehead Monday after he threatened people on Twitter following Sunday’s game.

“We’re going to handle it internally,” Gase said. “We addressed it . . . Our discussions are about moving forward just make sure that we’re doing things correctly and being professional and understanding that that’s something we don’t want.”