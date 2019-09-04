FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Le’Veon Bell doesn’t want the Jets to be cautious with him anymore.

Bell, who didn’t play in the preseason, told head coach Adam Gase to use him as much as he wants in Sunday’s opener against the Bills, Gase said.

“When I spoke to him yesterday he said, ‘Don’t hold back,’” Gase said Wednesday morning. “He feels like he’s ready to go. I think he’s pretty excited to get out there.”

Bell hasn’t played in an NFL game since Jan. 14, 2018. He sat out all of last season over a contract dispute with the Steelers.

The Jets, who signed Bell to a four-year, $52.5-million contract in March, decided to hold him out of the preseason to keep him fresh and healthy for the regular season. Bell has been itching to play, and will get his chance Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

“I think he’s just excited to get out there,” Gase said. “He got a taste of it when we had that stadium practice where you could see he was pretty juiced up. He has a good look about him right now. He looks like he’s excited to get to a game day.”

Gase is too. He said he’s never coached any running back as talented and skilled as Bell.

“No. Not close,” Gase said. “There’s a reason why this guy has been what he’s been since he’s been in the NFL.”

Six voted captains

Linebacker C.J. Mosley, safety Jamal Adams, nose tackle Steve McLendon, quarterback Sam Darnold, left tackle Kelvin Beachum and safety/special teams ace Rontez Miles were voted team captains.

“Those guys were the clear-cut guys that were at the top,” Gase said.

Miles’ name stands out somewhat on that list, but Gase said “everything he does is right. He’s the clear-cut leader of our special teams unit, takes a lot of pride in everything we do in that area.” Gase also has been impressed with how Miles improved as a safety.