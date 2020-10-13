Le’Veon Bell’s days as a Jet could be numbered.

The Jets reportedly are trying to trade Bell, which comes as no surprise. Bell and coach Adam Gase are at odds — again — over the running’s back’s usage.

Moving Bell before the Nov. 3 trade deadline won’t be easy. The Jets likely would have to eat a large chunk of the roughly $6 million he’s owed for the remainder of this season. But they may be willing to do that to rid themselves of a distraction.

Bell signed a four-year, $52.5 million contract in 2019 under then-general manager Mike Maccagnan. The last two years of the deal are not guaranteed. The Jets most likely will waive Bell after the season if they can’t trade him, but they would rather get something for him.

Bell's value can’t be that high, however, especially because everyone around the league knows the Jets are desperate to move on from this situation.

General manager Joe Douglas admitted to listening to offers for Bell before last year’s deadline. A trade at that time was nearly impossible because of the money he was due.

Since signing with the Jets, Bell hasn’t been the three-time Pro Bowl back he was in Pittsburgh for a variety of reasons. But it’s abundantly clear he and Gase have not been able to work well together.

This does not reflect well on Gase, who also is on borrowed time as Jets coach. The Jets are 0-5, own the worst offense in the NFL, and now are dealing with more Bell drama.

Bell returned from a three-game stint on IR on Sunday. He had 14 touches for 67 yards in the Jets’ 30-10 loss to Arizona. Bell was only targeted once in the passing game, finishing with one catch for 7 yards.

Afterward, Bell refused to speak to the media. But he "liked" several tweets that referenced the lack of targets or suggested the Jets should trade him because Gase doesn’t utilize him properly.

Bell may ultimately get his wish if Douglas finds a deal he likes. It was clear Gase didn’t like that Bell decided to express his dissatisfaction on social media instead of coming to talk to him.

"I hate that that’s the route we go with all this instead of just talking to me about it," Gase said during Monday's conference call. "Seems it’s the way guys want to do it nowadays."

In that call, Gase was asked if the Jets would be open to trading Bell. Gase didn’t say no. Bell also refused to speak to reporters on Monday.

The Bell-Gase relationship has been rocky from the beginning. When Maccagnan signed Bell, Gase wasn’t entirely on board. He thought the money spent on Bell could have been used to shore up other positions.

Gase and Bell publicly have said their relationship is great, but they have had philosophical differences over how Bell is used and how many touches he receives. There were a few games in which the ball just stopped going to Bell.

Bell, 28, doesn’t have the same burst or explosiveness he showed in Pittsburgh. But it is surprising how little he has been targeted considering the lack of talent the Jets have on offense.

This also isn’t the first time Gase and Bell have had issues that made its way to Twitter.

Gase removed Bell from a scrimmage this summer after a trainer told him the running back had tightness in his hamstring. Not long after Gase told reporters what happened, Bell tweeted that his hamstring was fine and went on a little rant.

At the time, Gase said he wished Bell would come to him instead of social media. The two met and said they had an understanding. Bell called it "a miscommunication."

Bell has 19 carries for 74 yards and three catches for 39 yards in the two games he’s played this season. Overall as a Jet, Bell has averaged 80.7 yards from scrimmage with four touchdowns in 17 games. He averaged 150.9 scrimmage yards and scored 42 touchdowns in five seasons with the Steelers.

Veteran Frank Gore and rookie La’Mical Perine would take over the backfield duties if Bell is traded.

Hogan on IR

Wide receiver Chris Hogan was placed on injured reserve after injuring his ankle in Sunday's loss.The Jets signed cornerback Lamar Jackson to the active roster and wide receiver Josh Malone to the practice squad.