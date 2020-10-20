Andy Reid can’t wait to find a way to involve Le’Veon Bell in Kansas City’s already dynamic offense.

"Listen, we don’t turn away good players, and he’s a good one," Reid said. "It’s exciting to have him around."

That could have been a little dig at Adam Gase and the Jets, who turned away Bell last week.

The Jets waived the former three-time Pro Bowl running back last Tuesday after they couldn’t find a team willing to trade for him. Bell signed with Super Bowl champion Kansas City after clearing waivers.

Bell and Gase never clicked. Gase has been criticized for not utilizing Bell the right way in his one-plus seasons with the Jets. Bell played 17 games with the Jets and averaged 3.3 yards per carry.

His frustration was evident, and he met with general manager Joe Douglas and Gase after being targeted as a receiver just once in the Jets' loss to Arizona in Week 5. The Jets agreed they would try to trade Bell and waived him when they found no takers.

Bell didn’t have the same explosiveness with the Jets that he did through five seasons on the field with the Steelers. But he will be playing behind a far better offensive line and with far better players. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Tyreek Hill are among the best at their positions in the NFL. Bell also will be sharing a backfield with rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who rushed for 161 yards in Kansas City’s 26-17 win over Buffalo on Monday night.

During the game, Bell tweeted, "I can’t wait."

Bell was inactive on Monday after needing to go through all the COVID-19 protocols. But he could join Kansas City at practice this week and play Sunday against Denver. The Jets will play in Kansas City on Nov. 1.

"He’s got to get in and get in the playbook and learn everything," Reid said. "But he’s a pretty smart kid and been doing it a long time. So, I don’t think he’ll have a problem with that.

"If you talk to Clyde, Clyde will sleep well tonight, as I think the other backs will. To add one more guy, I don’t think any of them will complain there."