OFFENSE: The Jets didn’t score a touchdown. They had penalties, which slowed drives. Their offensive line got beaten badly again. They’re a mess. It wasn’t expected to be pretty after the Jets lost Sam Darnold indefinitely with mono. His backup Trevor Siemian was under pressure the entire time he was in the game. He completed only three passes for just 3 yards before leaving in the second quarter with what could be a serious ankle injury. Luke Falk, just promoted Monday from their practice squad, threw for 198 yards in his NFL debut. Le’Veon Bell had a good game, finishing with 129 yards total. But he gained only 1 yard on a fourth-and-2 when the game was still within reach. He also fumbled at the 7-yard line later in the game. He was kicking himself for both after the game.

GRADE: F

DEFENSE: They were without middle linebacker C.J. Mosley and lineman Quinnen Williams and lost outside linebacker Jordan Jenkins to a calf injury on the first series. The Jets showed some fight early, but they ultimately gave up big plays. The biggest was an 89-yard touchdown catch-and-run on a slant by Odell Beckham Jr. He outran the entire Jets secondary. They also gave up a 19-yard touchdown run by Nick Chubb that featured a number of missed tackles. Penalties also crushed the Jets. A defensive holding on fourth down by cornerback Nate Hairston — playing for the benched Trumaine Johnson — preceded the Chubb touchdown run. There was a roughing the passer on Jamal Adams on the second series that extended another drive and led to a field goal. They were going to have to play as close to perfect as possible for the Jets to have a chance and they didn’t.

GRADE: D

SPECIAL TEAMS: Sam Ficken, the Jets fourth kicker since August, made his only field-goal attempt. So the Jets made progress in that area. Lachlan Edwards had some good punts, but he also had one bad one that led to points. Late in the half, Edwards had a 33-yard punt, giving the Browns the ball on the Jets’ 40-yard line with 35 seconds left. The Browns converted that into a field goal just before halftime.

GRADE: C

COACHING: Adam Gase has not looked like an offensive genius or quarterback whisperer in his first two games as Jets coach. They have scored one touchdown in eight quarters. The offensive line has been an issue. There is very little creativity, although the Jets tried a couple of wildcat plays with the ball snapped directly to the running back. Defensive coordinator Gregg Williams didn’t have a good week, either. Maybe he should have taken the high road after Beckham accused Williams of telling players to target him in a previous game. Instead Williams said “Odell who?” when he was asked about it and that he didn’t think he was a dynamic football player. The Browns certainly targeted Beckham, and he made the Jets defense and their coordinator look silly.

GRADE: F