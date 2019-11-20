FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Le’Veon Bell wants the NFL to leave him alone.

The Jets running back tweeted at the NFL that he’s “done” taking “random HGH blood tests.” Bell tweeted that he’s taken five of them in the last 10 weeks.

“@NFL I’m not doing another after today, whatever y’all lookin for it obviously ain’t there & I’m not about to keep allowing y’all to stick me with those [expletive] needles,” Bell tweeted. “Find the players who really do that HGH BS & get off me.”

Bell, in his first season with the Jets, was twice pulled from training camp practice to take random drug tests. Bell had been suspended twice for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy while with Pittsburgh.

When someone brought that up to Bell on Twitter, he responded, “You don’t need my blood to test me for marijuana weirdo. I can easily pee in a cup.”

Adam Gase said he was made aware of Bell’s tweet at the NFL. Gase said he’s never expressed any frustration to him about this.

“He’s never said anything,” Gase said. “That’s something that’s out of our control. It’s out of our control. It’s just part of the process.”