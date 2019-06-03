Le’Veon Bell will be on the field with the Jets in their mandatory minicamp this week.

The Jets posted video of Bell walking through their Florham Park, New Jersey, facility in his green No. 26 jersey. Bell was expected to be at the three-day camp that begins Tuesday.

“We here,” Bell said. “I’m in this Green, two-six. We here, and it’s official.”

Bell will be the center of attention during this camp after missing the two weeks of voluntary organized team activities.

He’s expected to meet with the reporters covering the team for the first time in person since the Jets signed the three-time Pro Bowl running back to a four-year, $52.5 million contract in March.

Adam Gase hasn’t expressed frustration publicly about Bell missing time with his new team, coach and quarterback.

Gase has downplayed it, saying he knows Bell is working out and they’ve been in communication. But it will take some time for Sam Darnold to build chemistry with Bell, as well as the offensive line, because of how patient a runner he is.

“I figured he’d do the same routine he’s been doing the last two or three years,” Gase said of Bell. “I knew he was down in that Boca-Fort Lauderdale-Miami area and working with that same guy for a while. I know he feels comfortable with that, which I’m good with because I know once we hit training camp he’ll be ready to go. That’s what we need.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“The biggest thing for us as coaches, when guys are here you can give them so much more information, you can correct things, you can really get ahead of the steps you need to go through at training camp. Thankfully with Ipads and with everything between meetings, the film of practice, installs, everything’s on there. At least you can keep up with what’s going on here.”