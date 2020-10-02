Jets' Sam Darnold explains his 46-yard touchdown run

Sam Darnold’s scintillating touchdown run got plenty of attention from some A-list sports celebrities.

Darnold broke a tackle or two, and seemingly some ankles, when he escaped from the pocket and ran 46 yards for the score in Thursday’s 37-28 loss to the Broncos.

The Jets quarterback evaded the rush, scrambled away, stutter-stepped away from one tackle, then faked another two Broncos when it appeared he would slide. But Darnold just kept going and ran for the touchdown.

Lakers great LeBron James tweeted immediately: "Helluva run by Darnold! That juke move once he got out of the pocket was a RB elite move."

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, last year’s Super Bowl MVP, also tweeted, "Yo! That was a crazy run." James responded to Mahomes with "Fact bro! Tough."

What did Darnold think?

"I just saw an opening and took off," he said. "I thought I was going to slide there for a second. Obviously didn’t. I think the defense also thought I was going to slide, too."

That gave the Jets’ their first lead of the season, and was their only offensive touchdown of the game. Darnold sprained his shoulder on the next series after being slammed to the MetLife turf by Alexander Johnson. But Darnold returned a little later in the first half.