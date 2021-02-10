Robert Saleh added a familiar face to his Jets coaching staff.

Former Jets running back and returner Leon Washington was hired as a special teams assistant. He will work under special teams coordinator Brant Boyer, whom Saleh retained from the previous regime.

Washington, 38, spent four seasons with the Jets from 2006-2009. He was first-team All-Pro and made the Pro Bowl in 2008. Washington set a franchise record with three kickoff returns for touchdowns in 2007 and most all-purpose yards (2,337) in 2008.

He spent the past two seasons as part of the Lions’ minority coaching assistantship program, where Washington helped out on offense, special teams and in the weight room. Before that, Washington worked with the Falcons and Jaguars under a diversity coaching fellowship.

A fourth-round pick of the Jets in 2006, Washington spent nine seasons in the NFL. He also played for the Seahawks, Patriots and Titans. He rushed for 2,271 yards and 16 touchdowns, and racked up 7,553 kick-return yards and scored eight touchdowns.