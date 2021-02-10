TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
SportsFootballJets

Leon Washington hired by Jets to be special teams assistant coach

Leon Washington breaks away from a Kansas City

Leon Washington breaks away from a Kansas City defender on Sunday, October 26, 2008 at Giants Stadium. Credit: NEWSDAY/Paul J. Bereswill

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
Print

Robert Saleh added a familiar face to his Jets coaching staff.

Former Jets running back and returner Leon Washington was hired as a special teams assistant. He will work under special teams coordinator Brant Boyer, whom Saleh retained from the previous regime.

Washington, 38, spent four seasons with the Jets from 2006-2009. He was first-team All-Pro and made the Pro Bowl in 2008. Washington set a franchise record with three kickoff returns for touchdowns in 2007 and most all-purpose yards (2,337) in 2008.

He spent the past two seasons as part of the Lions’ minority coaching assistantship program, where Washington helped out on offense, special teams and in the weight room. Before that, Washington worked with the Falcons and Jaguars under a diversity coaching fellowship.

A fourth-round pick of the Jets in 2006, Washington spent nine seasons in the NFL. He also played for the Seahawks, Patriots and Titans. He rushed for 2,271 yards and 16 touchdowns, and racked up 7,553 kick-return yards and scored eight touchdowns.

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com

New York Sports

Fans cheer during the first period of the Fans can return to NY arenas, stadiums starting Feb. 23
Noah Dobson #8 of the Islanders skates against Dobson learning how to harness his considerable skills
Natasha Howard #6 of the Seattle Storm shoots Liberty acquire Howard from Storm for No. 1 pick in draft
The Rangers' Brendan Smith, right, is pulled out What happens to Rangers' defense pairings when Smith returns?
On Wednesday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced that Cuomo: Sports arenas can host fans at 10% capacity starting Feb. 23
Kyrie Irving #11 and James Harden #13 of Nash pleads with Nets to show some pride after debacle in Detroit
Didn’t find what you were looking for?