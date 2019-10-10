FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Leonard Williams’ production continues to be low, but his coach remains high on him.

Williams has just 11 tackles and no sacks in 219 defensive snaps over four games. He totaled only one tackle last weekend against the Eagles

“I think Leonard’s doing a good job,” Adam Gase said Thursday. “For me it’s what we’re asking him to do, how he pushes the pocket. He gets double teamed almost every snap it feels like. Every time I’m watching him, he’s got four hands on him.”

When it was mentioned to Gase that other ends face double teams and still make a mark on the game, he said, “It’s different schemes though. What Aaron Donald is asked to do and what he’s asked to do, they’re different. It’s play style a little bit too.”

Williams has been enigmatic since the Jets took him with the No. 6 pick in 2015. He’s shown some flashes, but hasn’t had the impact anyone expected.

Many felt Williams would have a strong season since he was in a contract year and playing for defensive coordinator Gregg Williams for the first time. Now there are reports that the Jets would be willing to deal Leonard Williams before the Oct. 29 trade deadline.