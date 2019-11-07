FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Leonard Williams finally is a disruptive presence for the Jets.

Williams will be on the opposing defense Sunday in MetLife Stadium and will force Adam Gase to change up some of his play calls and audibles. The Jets traded Williams to the Giants last week.

“We’re aware that he’s practiced against us quite a bit, heard a lot of different terms and things like that,” Gase said. “We have to be smart about that.”

Williams hasn’t put up big sack numbers since the Jets took him with the No. 6 pick in 2015. He has none this season, but Gase expects Williams to want to make a big impact on his old team.

“I know he would love to get something going,” Gase said. “Get a sack or a tackle for loss. He wants to play well.”

Herndon’s close

Tight end Chris Herndon (hamstring) is trending toward making his season debut Sunday. He’s been limited in practice this week, but Gase is encouraged by Herndon’s progress.

“He looked different to me yesterday,” Gase said. “He looked way more confident, way more confident running. We saw burst, saw a little more what you saw in training camp where as the week before he was holding back.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"Yesterday was the first time he looked like the guy I saw in training camp and in the spring.”