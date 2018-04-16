Leonard Williams is 23, young by NFL standards. But when it comes to the Jets’ defensive line, he’s an old veteran.

Williams is the only player left from a talented defensive line that once had Damon Harrison, Sheldon Richardson and Muhammad Wilkerson on it. That group was considered a strength for the Jets’ defense, but in the last two seasons, Harrison left in free agency, Richardson was traded and Wilkerson was cut.

All that’s left is Williams, considered the best of the bunch.

“I don’t think it has sunk in yet,” said Williams, a 2015 first-round pick. “It’s pretty crazy to think about how fast the time has gone by. Just getting here as a rookie and having ‘Snacks’ [Harrison] and Sheldon and Mo here and being the one guy left out of all those guys. What’s been helpful, even though the time went by fast, and I was really young, I got to learn from a lot of great guys like those guys and I get to apply certain stuff and I got to take away certain stuff from each of those guys and I can apply it to my own game.”

Williams will enter his fourth NFL season looking to have a breakout year. Last season, he dealt with a nagging wrist injury until midseason. Despite having just two sacks, he was a distruptive force at times. While Wilkerson was struggling on and off the field, Williams was a bright spot for a defensive line that’s gone through many changes.

The Jets value Williams so much, they are expected to pick up his fifth-year option by the May 3 deadline.

Williams said he doesn’t feel the pressure to perform because it’s something he’s been dealing with since he was the sixth overall pick.

“I don’t think it applies more pressure,” Williams said. “I think the pressure has always been a factor being a first-rounder, coming in playing with a lot of good guys already. Just playing this game in general there’s always going to be that pressure, and it’s something we learn to deal with and get used to. And I’m comfortable under pressure and I trust my teammates to trust me, and I trust myself to be a better leader this year and take it to the next level.”