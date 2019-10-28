The Jets have begun selling off players. Leonard Williams is the first to go, but he won’t be moving too far.

The underachieving defensive end is headed to the Giants for a third-round pick in 2020 and a fifth-round pick in 2021, league sources confirmed.

Giants coach Pat Shurmur declined to confirm the trade when he spoke with reporters earlier on Monday.

"I wouldn’t comment on anything about that until anything was public," he said.

Shurmur was also asked how another defensive lineman would fit into the rotation.

"In our defense, I think we’re looking to upgrade in every area," Shurmur said. "In the mix, if we added one."

With the team Jets off to a disappointing and dismal 1-6 start, they were expected to be sellers before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. trade deadline. It’s possible wide receiver Robby Anderson could be shipped out also, if the Jets find a deal they like.

General manager Joe Douglas was hoping to acquire draft capital so he can rebuild the Jets into a team that he believes can contend. The Jets are on their way to missing the playoffs for the ninth straight season.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Jets took Williams with the No. 6 pick in the 2015 draft. He made the Pro Bowl his second season, but never put up the big sack numbers or statistics the Jets hoped. He finishes his Jets career with 17 sacks in 71 games. Williams had none this season.

Williams is in the last year of his contract. If he signs a contract extension, the fifth-round pick becomes a fourth-rounder, a source confirmed.