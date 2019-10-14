TODAY'S PAPER
Leonard Williams trade possibility isn't dismissed by Adam Gase

Jets defensive end Leonard Williams lines up during

Jets defensive end Leonard Williams lines up during the first half of a preseason game at MetLife Stadium on Aug. 24. Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
As Leonard Williams’ future with the Jets continues to be a topic, Adam Gase said he likes his team but wouldn’t rule anything out.

ESPN reported Sunday that the Jets are receiving calls about Williams, and that they are not currently interested in trading him. But it’s something they would have to consider for the right price.

“I don’t deal in the hypothetical aspect,” Gase said during a conference call Monday. “These guys get calls all year round about trades and things like that. That’s really something I’m not going to be dealing with unless guys come to me and tell me something is on the table, which I haven’t had any of those conversations.

“I don’t know what other teams are thinking. But right now, I like the way our guys are rolling. Anything is always possible. But right now, I like what our team is.”

Mosley may practice

Middle linebacker C.J. Mosley may have a shot at returning this week, especially with the Jets getting an extra day off. They play the Patriots on Monday night.

Mosley has missed the last four games with a groin injury. But Gase said the hope is Mosley will practice this week.

“That’s a big step for us,” Gase said.

Herndon activated

The Jets activated tight end Chris Herndon Monday and waived linebacker Frankie Luvu. They had to make the move because his roster exemption expired Monday.

Herndon was eligible to return Sunday following a four-game suspension, but he hurt his hamstring running routes. Gase said the Jets are going to be smart with Herndon, but indicated that he may be able to practice this week.

Injury news

Left tackle Kelvin Beachum suffered an ankle injury in Sunday’s game, and is week-to-week. That means he’ll likely miss this week's game. Brandon Shell stepped in for Beachum on Sunday.

Defensive end Henry Anderson (shoulder) also has a chance to practice and play this week after missing Sunday’s game.

Falk’s release

The Jets cut Luke Falk, who started at quarterback the past two games, because they believed David Fales was their best option to back up Sam Darnold on Sunday. Falk struggled in the two starts. The Jets needed the roster spot to activate linebacker Brandon Copeland after he served a four-game suspension.

