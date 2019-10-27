TODAY'S PAPER
57° Good Evening
SEARCH
57° Good Evening
SportsFootballJets

Leonard Williams, Robby Anderson try to ignore trade rumors

Robby Anderson of the Jets gets tackled by

Robby Anderson of the Jets gets tackled by Tre Herndon of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first quarter of a football game at TIAA Bank Field on October 27, 2019. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Julio Aguilar

By Bob Glauber bob.glauber@newsday.com @BobGlauber
Print

JACKSONVILLE — Leonard Williams and Robby Anderson have consistently expressed their desire to remain with the Jets for the rest of this season and beyond. But the former first-round defensive tackle and the 26-year-old receiver may not be with the team much longer.

With recent speculation suggesting one or both players might be moving on, they’ll watch Tuesday’s 4 p.m. trade deadline with plenty of interest.

Was Sundays 29-15 loss to the Jaguars their final time in a Jets’ uniform?

“I thought about it,” said Williams, the team’s first-round pick (sixth overall) in 2015. “Obviously, it’s something that’s being talked about. But at the same time, I can’t let it hinder my play on the field, and I can’t let it affect anything I can’t control myself. It’s something that’s out of my control.”

Williams has been a disappointment through much of his Jets’ career, failing to live up to his potential as a dominant pass rusher. He has just 17 career sacks and none this year. He came close to sacking Tom Brady in last Monday night’s 33-0 loss to the Patriots, but Brady got rid of the ball just before being hit by Williams. In Sunday’s 29-15 loss to the Jaguars, Williams had a sack that was negated by a penalty.

Anderson, who made the Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2016, has 16 career touchdowns and has been the team’s best deep threat during his three-plus seasons.

“My goal has always been to be a Jet and fulfill my potential as a Jet, try and get to the Super Bowl,” he said. “I’m never going to stop with my passion, with my goals.”

Asked if it was hurtful to hear his name in trade discussions, Anderson replied, “No, it’s a business. It’s what comes with it.”

Anderson had just four catches for 43 yards in Sunday’s loss. Two of Sam Darnold’s interceptions occurred as the quarterback tried to complete passes to Anderson.

“God forbid that was my last game as a Jet,” Anderson told reporters. “My all has been to get us to the top, to the Super Bowl.”

Williams pointed to the recent trend of more trades in recent years as a potential harbinger of his own exodus.

“It happens a lot more in this league,” said Williams, who starred at USC before being drafted by the Jets. "You see trades occur way more often. I just try to take my emotions out of it and let what happens happen.”

Newsday columnist Bob Glauber

Bob Glauber has covered the NFL since 1985 and has been Newsday's NFL columnist since 1992. Twice selected as the New York State Sportswriter of the Year by the National Sports Media Association, he is president of the Pro Football Writers of America and author of "Guts and Genius."

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Knicks guard Frank Ntilikina against the Washington Wizards Ntilikina a fan favorite but remains stuck on bench
Sam Darnold of the Jets looks on after Darnold throws 3 INTs as dispirited Jets lose to Jags
Responsiblity for recent poor play falls on these Glauber: Forget ghosts, Gase and Darnold just aren't doing the job
Milwaukee Brewers bench coach Pat Murphy during an Reports: Brewers' Murphy in mix for Mets job
Devon Kennard of the Detroit Lions makes the Giants lose to Lions despite Jones' 4 TD passes
Lions wide receiver Marvin Hall beats Giants defensive For Giants defense, it's about big plays and third downs
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search