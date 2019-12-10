FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Le’Veon Bell won’t be disciplined for bowling into the early hours of Sunday morning after being ruled out of last week’s game. But Adam Gase wishes he stayed home.

Gase agreed it was a bad optic that Bell was seen bowling after team doctors told him he couldn’t play in Sunday’s game against the Dolphins because he had the flu.

According to Gase, Bell was contagious and not permitted to be around the team. That didn’t stop the Jets’ high-profile running back from going bowling. Although Bell won’t face discipline, Gase said he would talk to him about his much-publicized trip to a New Jersey bowling alley.

“That wasn’t his fault that we said he was still contagious,” Gase said. “That’s what the doctors told him. I’d rather him not be [out bowling]. I’d rather him be at home just getting better. That’ll be a conversation we have.”

Gase said Bell wanted to play Sunday. But he was sent home from practice Thursday and wasn’t allowed in the building after that for fear of getting other players sick.

Bell was back with the team Monday, but Gase acknowledged that news of him bowling was a bad look.

“Yeah, I would say,” Gase said.

When asked about the possibility of disciplining Bell, Gase responded, “What am I going to discipline him for? I can’t tell him you have to stay in your house.”

Gase wasn’t as expansive in his responses as he normally is. He is trying to keep his focus on playing Lamar Jackson and the Ravens on Thursday night. Bell is expected to play.

“Yeah, he’d better,” Gase said. “We’re out of guys.”

Bell’s backup Bilal Powell has an ankle injury and the flu. It sounds doubtful that he will play Thursday.

The Jets are not practicing, just walking through in this short week, and Powell is not participating. Ty Mongomery, the Jets' No. 3 back, is considered limited with foot and hip issues.

It’s been a rough season for Bell and the Jets. They gave him a four-year, $52.5-millon contract in free agency, but both Bell and the Jets have underachieved this season.

The Jets are 5-8, and Bell, a three-time Pro Bowl back with the Steelers, has yet to have a 100-yard rushing game. Bell has run for 589 yards on 183 carries.

There are a variety of reasons Bell hasn’t produced the way he did with Pittsburgh, including the struggles of the offensive line and how Gase has used him. But this is the latest chapter of the Bell saga that could lead to him being elsewhere next season.

The Jets explored trading Bell just before the trade deadline. He’s done his best to say the right things about being in a new offense and everyone having to grow together. But he also has voiced his displeasure about losing and not being used the way he’s accustomed.

Gase tried to shrug off this latest situation after being asked about it repeatedly.

“I’m worried about Baltimore,” Gase said. “We got Lamar Jackson and all these other guys to worry about right now. We got to get ready for this game.”