FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – The Jets received some good news about Le'Veon Bell’s MRI.

Adam Gase said there was nothing structurally wrong with Bell’s knee, and he thinks Bell should be able to play Sunday against the Giants. But the Jets are holding Bell out of practice Wednesday.

“He was trying to practice today. We were discouraging that,” Gase said before practice. “We thought it would not be the right thing for him to do, go out there and practice. He was like, ‘Yeah you’re right, probably should stay inside.’ I think he’s going to be all right. He’s just really sore right now.”

The Jets will continue to be cautious with their star running back, who is dealing with knee and ankle issues.

Gase said it happened in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins. Bell, however, played through it. Gase had no idea anything was bothering Bell until Monday when he wasn’t at team meetings and film review to undergo the MRI.

“There was nothing structural or anything like that on the MRI,” Gase said. “He was pretty sore. He took a weird hit late in the game. I don’t think it really hit him until almost like a day later.”

Gase also is hoping to get tight end Chris Herndon back this week. Herndon, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury, is expected to practice fully Wednesday for the first time since August.

Herndon may finally make his season debut Sunday.

“It’s going to be all about how he feels today,” Gase said.

Herndon was suspended the first four games of the season. He aggravated his hamstring running routes the Friday before he was eligible to return to the team. Herndon has missed the last three games because of it. He was active this past Sunday but still wasn’t ready to play.

“I think that him being dressed this week and going through pregame, I think that helped him,” Gase said. “I think he felt better when he did that and we’ll see how it goes today.

“He’s trying to work through it and he’s trying to fight through that stage of, ‘What’s going to happen when I really go?’ I know he’s been trying to do that on the side when he’s running and things like that, non-football stuff. He’s doing that, but it’s about having the confidence to do it within the play.”