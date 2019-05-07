TODAY'S PAPER
Le'Veon Bell addresses missing Jets' voluntary minicamp

Le'Veon Bell attends SiriusXM at Super Bowl LII

Le'Veon Bell attends SiriusXM at Super Bowl LII Radio Row at the Mall of America on Feb. 2, 2018 in Bloomington, Minnesota. Photo Credit: Getty Images for SiriusXM/Cindy Ord

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
Le’Veon Bell had a message to everyone sweating over his decision to skip the Jets’ voluntary minicamp – he’ll be there when it matters most.

It’s not a good optic that Bell, the Jets’ major free-agent signing, didn’t attend the minicamp. But the three-time Pro Bowl running back took to Instagram and Twitter to say he’s following his formula for success and the Jets and their fans will be the beneficiaries.

Responding to someone who asked him when he’s going to come to practice, Bell said, “when it’s time to play football…I got to stick to the formula that I know works for me to be the best player I can be.

“I’m not just tryna win football games. I want a ring! I want to desperately show everyone what I can REALLY do.”

Jets GM Mike Maccagnan and coach Adam Gase didn’t express any disappointment or frustration over Bell missing the voluntary camp. They both said he will work out on his own and he will ready for training camp.

The Jets signed Bell to a four-year, $52.5 million contract after the former Steeler sat out all of last season over a contract dispute. He also missed training camp the past two seasons over a similar issue.

Based on his response on social media, there is no guarantee Bell will attend the Jets' OTAs, which start later this month. The next time he joins the team could be the mandatory minicamp that begins on June 4.

“I’ll take the heat right now,” Bell said. “Everyone will forget about that once January comes around.”

