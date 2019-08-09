Le’Veon Bell will play in the preseason, Adam Gase revealed.

The Jets don’t want to risk any injury to their new star running back, but Gase finally said Bell would get some game action before the Jets open the regular season Sept. 8 against the Bills.

“There will be a time and a place that we’ll get him in a live game,” Gase said. “We’re just talking through it.”

Bell hasn’t played in an NFL game since January 2018 when he was with the Steelers. The three-time Pro Bowl back, who is usually among the leaders in touches, missed all of last season over a contract dispute with Pittsburgh.

Gase opted not to play Bell in Thursday’s 31-22 loss to the Giants.



“He’s taken a lot of hits over his career,” Gase said. “The way he’s been practicing, that has really been the important part for us – making sure he’s in the kind of game shape he needs to be. I feel like he looks pretty good. He’s in good shape.

The Jets, who signed Bell to a four-year, $52.5-million contract in the offseason, have three preseason games left. But starters don’t play in the last one. The third game is the one that’s the closest to a real game.

Gase wouldn’t say which game or how much Bell would play – probably not a lot. Sam Darnold and the first-team offense only played one series against the Giants. Ty Montgomery started in Bell’s place.

The Jets play next Thursday in Atlanta, then host New Orleans in the third preseason game Aug. 24.

“We’re going to take it week-to-week and come to a consensus at the end of the week before we play a game,” Gase said.

First-timers

Rookie defensive lineman Quinnen Williams played 11 snaps and had one tackle in his first NFL preseason game. He started the game as both end Leonard Williams and tackle Steve McLendon were held out.

“It was amazing just to get out there and compete and go up against some guys I know nothing about,” Williams said.

Rookie linebacker Blake Cashman finished with four tackles, and Jachai Polite had two tackles.

Webb’s woes

Third-string quarterback Davis Webb is clearly on the bubble to make the 53-man roster, and his performance Thursday didn’t help him.

Webb completed just 2 of 7 passes for 11 yards. He also threw two interceptions, including one to Babylon’s Jake Carlock that he returned for a touchdown. The Giants surprisingly cut Webb last season.

The Jets' other three quarterbacks all were able to move the ball and throw a touchdown. Darnold was 4-for-5 for 68 yards and a touchdown. Backup Trevor Siemian connected on 13 of 16 passes for 77 yards and a score. And Luke Falk was 9-for-11 for 69 yards and a touchdown. All three had a passer rating of at least 107.6. Webb’s QB rating was 0.0.