FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Le’Veon Bell missed practice Thursday and underwent an MRI on his shoulder.

Bell developed soreness in shoulder after Sunday’s season-opening loss to the Bills. It was his first game since the 2017 season, and Bell played every offensive snap.

“I’m waiting to find out the extent of this,” Gase said before practice. “This could be soreness. We don’t think it’s anything worse than that. We’re trying to be a little extra cautious.”

Bell, who sat out last season over a contract dispute with the Steelers, was heavily involved in Sunday’s game after telling Gase “don’t hold back.”

He carried the ball 17 times and caught six passes, including a touchdown and a two-point conversion. Bell said he had “normal soreness” on Monday, but overall he felt good. He said he went for a run on Monday and Tuesday and practiced Wednesday.

“I’m just ready to get after it,” Bell said Wednesday.

If Bell is limited or can’t play Monday against the Browns, Ty Montgomery will become the Jets' lead running back. He only played five snaps last week. That number was surprisingly low considering how Montgomery was used and produced in training camp and the preseason and how cautious the Jets were being with Bell.

The Jets signed Bell, a three-time Pro Bowler in Pittsburgh, to a four-year, $52.5-million contract. They purposely held him out of the preseason to keep him healthy after such a long layoff.

The injury and illness bugs are hitting the Jets hard.

They lost Quincy Enunwa (neck) for the season in Sunday’s game. Sam Darnold is expected to miss several weeks after contracting mononucleosis.

Middle linebacker C.J. Mosley (groin), defensive lineman Quinnen Williams (ankle) didn’t practice for the second straight day. But Gase hasn’t ruled them out for Monday’s game.

The Jets are treating Friday as more of a recovery day. Gase remains hopeful that Mosley, the leader of the defense, and Williams, can do something Saturday and play Monday.

“Longer week is helping us,” Gase said.

New receiver Demariyus Thomas, who the Jets acquired from the Patriots this week for a sixth-round pick, didn’t practice because of a previous hamstring injury. But the longer week will help Thomas as well.

Gase said Thomas knows the offense “really well” from their time together in Denver and that he could play Monday whether or not he practices Saturday.

“We’re running out of bodies,” Gase said.